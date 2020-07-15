February 12, 1925 - July 8, 2020 Richard G. Millman, retired professor of Architecture at Auburn University, passed away Wednesday, July 8, at Arbor Springs Health and Rehab Center. He was 95 years old. Richard (Dick) was born in St. Johns, Michigan, on February 12, 1925. After high school, during World War II, he served with the Army Ground Forces in Europe and the Philippines. His musical talents afforded him the opportunity to entertain officers and troops as saxophonist with the Army Band. Following his military service, Mr. Millman graduated from the University of Michigan, where he received both his Bachelor and his Master of Architecture Degrees. He also attended classes at Cranbrook Academy of Art and the Detroit Society of Arts and Crafts. While at the University of Michigan he met his future wife, Mary Manley, of Detroit, Michigan. They were married in 1950. Mr. Millman was a practicing architect for 11 years before making a transition to academia. He relocated from Ann Arbor, Michigan to Athens, Ohio, where he started his teaching career as a professor of architecture at Ohio University. From 196667 he lectured at the Middle East Technical University in Ankara, Turkey as a Fulbright Visiting Scholar. In 1968 Mr. Millman moved to Auburn, where he continued his career at Auburn University. During his tenure at AU he served in multiple roles, including professor and department head with the School of Architecture. He retired from the university in 1989 as professor emeritus. After retirement, he and his wife traveled extensively. He spent countless hours exploring his first love, drawing and painting. He attended many workshops, both as student and teacher, and won a number of awards in juried shows, including the Southern Watercolor Society National Shows, the Georgia Watercolor Society National Show, and the Watercolor Society of Alabama's National Shows. He never met a scrap of paper that didn't need to be enhanced with a sketch or two. Mr. Millman is survived by his wife of 70 years, Mary M. Millman; his son, John, of Memphis, TN; his daughter, Ruth Cope (Randy), of Auburn; and four grandchildren: Rachel Cope, Jonni Tubbs, Ainsley and Savannah Beville, and one great-granddaughter, Lily Brown. In lieu of flowers, gifts may be made to the Salvation Army, 1038 Opelika Rd., Auburn, AL 36830.
