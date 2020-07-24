Milner, Clifford "Malt"

February 14, 1951 - July 15, 2020 Graveside service for Clifford Milner, 69, of Waverly, AL, will be at 11:00 am, Saturday, July 25, 2020, at Mount Pelia Missionary Baptist Church Cemetery, 377 Lee Road 78, Camp Hill, Alabama 36850, Reverend Otis Tyner, Jr. will officiate. Mr. Milner, who passed away Wednesday, July 15, 2020 at Lake Martin Community Hospital in Dadeville, Alabama, was born February 14, 1951 in Tallapoosa County, Alabama. Public viewing for Mr. Milner will be Friday, July 24, 2020 from 4 pm 6 pm. Survivors include: seven children, Christopher (Nicole) Lockhart, Pamela Milner (Lorenzo Finley), Cynthia Milner, Tamarcus Milner all of Opelika, AL, Brian (Pamela) Milner of Gadsden, AL, Tomecko Lockhart of Lafayette, AL and Torrie (Christine) Milner of Tuskegee, AL; god-mother, Cindy Scott of Waverly, AL; one sister, Shirley (Rod) Taylor of Camp Hill, AL; two brothers, Early George (Patricia) Milner of Camp Hill, AL and Bobby (Julie) Milner of Atlanta, GA; two devoted nieces, Shonya Gullatte of Phenix City, AL and Shameika Gullatte of Birmingham, AL; seventeen grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. CDC recommends that people wear cloth face coverings in public settings when around people outside of their household, especially when other social distancing measures are difficult to maintain. Harris Funeral Home is directing. Visit: www.harrisfuneralhomeinc.com to view and sign registry.
