Moore, Mr. Douglas W.

Mr. Douglas W. Moore, 72 of Opelika, AL passed away on Sunday, September 13, 2020. Graveside Services will be held on Friday, September 18, 2020, 2:00 pm CST at Mt. Pelia Missionary Baptist Church in Camp Hill, AL, Pastor Otis Tyner, Jr.; Officiating, Reverend Kentae Heard; Eulogist. Mr. Moore is survived by two sisters, Mary Canada of Auburn, AL and Louise Moore of Opelika, AL, one brother, Eddie Moore of Auburn, AL, one aunt, Lucy Heard of Lanett, AL, and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Silmon-Seroyer Funeral Home in Lafayette, AL is handling the arrangements To sign the online guest book and express condolences please visit: www.silmonseroyerfh.com.