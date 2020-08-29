Moore, Roderick Derell "Sam"

August 6, 1977 - August 21, 2020 Graveside service for Roderick Moore, 43, of Opelika, AL, will be at 2:00 pm, Sunday, August 30, 2020, at Garden Hills Cemetery, 1218 Frederick Road, Opelika, AL 36801, Reverend Kentae Heard will officiate. Mr. Moore, who passed away Friday, August 21, 2020 in Opelika, AL, was born August 6, 1977 in Lee County, Alabama. Public viewing for Mr. Moore will be Saturday, August 29, 2020, from 4:00 pm 6:00 pm. Survivors include: two children, Jaylen Derell Moore and Layla Channell Moore and their mother; father, Arthur Lockhart of Opelika, AL; one sister, Kimberly Moore of Hamilton, GA; one brother, Travis Sattlewhite of Opelika, AL; two aunts, Mary Canada of Auburn, AL and Louise Moore of Opelika, AL; two uncles, Eddie Moore of Auburn, AL and Douglas Moore of Opelika, AL; nephew, Elijah Swint of Hamilton, GA; a host of other relatives and friends. CDC recommends that people wear cloth face coverings in public settings when around people outside of their household, especially when other social distancing measures are difficult to maintain. Harris Funeral Home is directing. Visit: www.harrisfuneralhomeinc.com to view and sign registry.
