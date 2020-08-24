 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Norris, Mr. Eric Carral
0 entries

Norris, Mr. Eric Carral

  • 0
Only $5 for 5 months

Mr. Eric Carral Norris, 45, of Valley died Friday, August 21, 2020 at his residence. There will be a graveside service on Tuesday, August 25, 2020 in New Canaan Baptist Church cemetery, Camp Hill at 1:00 p.m. (CST) with Rev. Justin Freeman officiating. Public viewing will be at Vines Funeral Home, Monday, August 24, 2020 from 2:00 p.m. (CST) to 6:00 p.m. (CST). Mr. Norris is survived by his children: Devontae Finley, Atlanta, GA, Dan Terrius Norris and Erical Norris both of LaGrange, GA and Ava E. Norris, Valley; parents: Willie Ralph & Bobbie Jean Core,Valley; brothers: Willie C. Core, Auburn, Deshawn Core, Valley, Ricky (Stephaine) Core, Hughley, Nicholas (Thomas) Core, Valley and John and Jaquine Taylor, Columbus, GA; sisters: Shantavis L. Core, Valley, Rachele Brown, Phoenix, Arizona, Pricella Madden, Valley and Anita (Chris) Trammell, Lanett; grandparents: Georgia A. Norris Stodgehill, LaFayette and Minnie B. Finley, Camp Hill; and a host of aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

+1 
Norris, Mr. Eric Carral
+1 
Norris, Mr. Eric Carral
To plant a tree in memory of Eric Norris as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert