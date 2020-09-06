 Skip to main content
Norris, Mrs. Ruth Pitts
Mrs. Ruth Pitts Norris,70 of Camp Hill, AL passed away on Tuesday, September 1, 2020. Public Viewing will only be held on Monday, September 7, 2020, 3:00 p.m. until 6:00 p.m. CST at Silmon-Seroyer Funeral Home Chapel in LaFayette, AL. Graveside Services will be held on Tuesday, September 8, 2020, 11:00 a.m. CST at Sardis Baptist Church Cemetery in LaFayette, AL, Rev. Michael T. Winston, Officiating. Mrs. Norris is survived by her son, Michael (Phyllis) Pitts of Opelika, AL; four sisters, Pearline Hughley of Lafayette, AL, Elaine Ware, Rosie Lee Tolbert and Linda (Bobby) Gross, all of Camp Hill, AL; three brothers, Willie Clyde Pitts, Aaron Wilkerson and Alfred Pitts, all of Camp Hill, AL; four grandchildren, Shametra Pitts of Cleveland, OH, Jacari McDougal and Jamyia McDougal of Opelika, AL, and Antonio Richmond of Dallas, TX; special niece, Tamigia Bolware; a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.

