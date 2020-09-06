Norris, Mrs. Ruth Pitts

Mrs. Ruth Pitts Norris,70 of Camp Hill, AL passed away on Tuesday, September 1, 2020. Public Viewing will only be held on Monday, September 7, 2020, 3:00 p.m. until 6:00 p.m. CST at Silmon-Seroyer Funeral Home Chapel in LaFayette, AL. Graveside Services will be held on Tuesday, September 8, 2020, 11:00 a.m. CST at Sardis Baptist Church Cemetery in LaFayette, AL, Rev. Michael T. Winston, Officiating. Mrs. Norris is survived by her son, Michael (Phyllis) Pitts of Opelika, AL; four sisters, Pearline Hughley of Lafayette, AL, Elaine Ware, Rosie Lee Tolbert and Linda (Bobby) Gross, all of Camp Hill, AL; three brothers, Willie Clyde Pitts, Aaron Wilkerson and Alfred Pitts, all of Camp Hill, AL; four grandchildren, Shametra Pitts of Cleveland, OH, Jacari McDougal and Jamyia McDougal of Opelika, AL, and Antonio Richmond of Dallas, TX; special niece, Tamigia Bolware; a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.
