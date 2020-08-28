Parker, Michelle "Miki" Torres

December 26, 1970 - August 25, 2020 Michelle "Miki" Torres Parker, beloved wife, mother, daughter and sister, passed away unexpectedly on August 25 at the age of 49. A lifelong resident of Auburn and Opelika, Miki was a 1989 graduate of Auburn High School. She earned her bachelor's degree in business and marketing education, followed by a master's degree in education, both from Auburn University. Miki loved unconditionally with strength and resilience. She never met a stranger. She was authentic, genuine and humble, giving of her time to ensure anyone who met her felt cared for and loved. Her giving was never exhausted she showed up for everyone. While she was a true and loyal friend, her biggest role was that of mother to Carly and Ava. She was a fierce advocate for her daughters, working tirelessly to ensure whatever they needed was taken care of whether that was as simple as being there for a volleyball game or pushing doctors and nurses to evaluate potential cancer treatments. Miki loved Carly and Ava with all her heart. Miki was preceded in death by her daughter, Carly Marie Parker, grandparents Kathryn and Charles Rush of Auburn and grandparents Edmond and Sylvia Torres of Reserve, LA. She is survived by her husband, Scott, daughter Ava Grace, parents Bryan and Mary Fraser Torres of Opelika, sister Alison Hagler of Columbus, GA, brother Steve Torres (Aimee) of Auburn and many nieces, nephews, cousins, aunts, uncles and countless friends. Visitation will be held Saturday, Aug. 29, at St. Michael the Archangel Catholic Church in Auburn at 9 a.m., followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 10 a.m. Graveside service to follow at Garden Hill Cemetery in Opelika. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in honor of Miki to the Hudson Family Foundation or Camp Smile-a-Mile.
