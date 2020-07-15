December 7, 1936 - July 14, 2020 Shirley Roberts Parker, 83, of Opelika, passed away July 14th at Bethany House. Funeral services will be 11:00 am, Thursday, July 16th at Providence Baptist Church West Campus, with visitation starting at 10:00 am prior to the service, Dr. Rusty Sowell officiating. Burial will be in Garden Hills Cemetery. Mrs. Parker was the former owner of Springvilla Grocery in Beauregard and a life long member of Providence Baptist Church. She was preceded in death by her husband of 54 years James "Bubba" Parker; parents Homer and Ruby Roberts; sister Elizabeth Gentz; and son-in-law Jimmy Smith. She was survived by her children: Bonnie Smith, Ray Parker (Sherry), Tony Parker (Christina), Chris Parker (Mel); grandchildren: Kristen Griner (Justin), Parker Moore, Wesley Parker, Shayne Hurst, Hunter Parker, Abby Parker, Jeremy Parker, Jessica Bolton, Devin Parker, Tori Parker (Neal McConnell); great-grandchildren: Karis Champon, Clay Cole, Payton Bolton, Grayson Bolton, Regan McConnell, Jaxton Griner; siblings: Betty White, and Larry Roberts (Rita). In lieu of flowers please make donations to Providence Baptist Church Building Fund.
