Parten, Thomas Russel "Russ"

January 9, 1991 - August 24, 2020 Graveside services for Russ Parten, 29 years old of Sandy Springs, Georgia will be 11:00 am, Friday, August 28th at Town Creek Cemetery with Dick Bagwell officiating the service. Russ grew up in Auburn, Alabama. He graduated from Auburn High School and attended Auburn University. Russ was a very loving, accepting, and caring young man who always saw the best in everyone. He loved his family and his friends in both Auburn and Atlanta, and loved music. Russ had a servant's heart and always wanted to help and care for people. He wanted to be a light to shine for others. Russ leaves to cherish his memory his two parents, Tommy and Karen Parten, and two brothers, Matthew and Jonathan. He is also survived by his loving grandparents, Bob and Brenda Pelham and Joyce Parten, and many loving members of his extended family. He was preceded in death by his Aunt Barbara Espy, Aunt Elaine Parten, and grandfather Stanton "Sparky" Parten.
