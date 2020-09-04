Perry, Eunice Mae Core

February 6, 1949 - September 1, 2020 Graveside service for Eunice Perry, 71, of Opelika, AL, will be at 11:00 am, Saturday, September 5, 2020, at Mount Moriah Missionary Baptist Church Cemetery, 2255 Wrights Mill Road, Auburn, Alabama 36830, Reverend Roger Jones, Eulogist. Mrs. Perry, who passed away, Tuesday, September 1, 2020 at Huntsville Hospital in Huntsville, AL, was born February 6, 1949 in Macon County, Alabama. Public viewing for Mrs. Perry will be Friday, September 4, 2020, from 4:00 p.m. 6:00 p.m. Survivors include: four children, Clayton (Cassandra) Pitts of Huntsville, AL, Debbie Simmons of Opelika, AL, Derrick Perry and Eric (Angela) Perry both of Auburn, AL; one sister, Mary Ann Hutchinson of Auburn, AL; two brothers, Homer (Mary Helen) Core of Auburn, AL and Garland Core, Jr. of Brooklyn, NY; six grandchildren, Benjamin Pitts, Solomon Pitts both of Huntsville, AL, Kiejuanesha Simmons, Lenicholas Simmons both of Opelika, AL, Aneatra Dixon and Landon Thompson both of LaGrange, GA; three great grandchildren, Jamaal Scott , Janiya Edge both of Atlanta, GA and Trinity Simmons of Opelika, AL; a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. CDC recommends that people wear cloth face coverings in public settings when around people outside of their household, especially when other social distancing measures are difficult to maintain. Harris Funeral Home is directing. www.harrisfuneralhomeinc.com to view and sign registry.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.