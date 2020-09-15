Pitchford, Lois Elizabeth Fuller

May 18, 1941 - September 14, 2020 Lois Elizabeth Fuller Pitchford of Opelika, was born in Dadeville, Alabama on May 18, 1941 and passed away at Bethany House on Sept. 14, 2020. She was 79 years old. She was preceded in death by her husband, Lee Curtis Pitchford. She is survived by her children, Kenneth W. Pitchford (Betty), Steven Pitchford (Linda), Lori Ann Williams (Cody), Dennis Pitchford (Melissa); 16 grandchildren; numerous great grandchildren and great-great grandchildren; sister, Janet Fuller Baker as well as numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, and other family members. Graveside service will be held Tuesday, September 15, 2020 at Garden Hills Cemetery at 2:00 pm.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.