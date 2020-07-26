Preston, Lebain Quinnard
September 21, 1970 - July 17, 2020 Public viewing for Lebain Preston, 49, of Huntsville, AL, formerly Opelika, AL, will be Monday, July 27, 2020, from 2:00 p.m. 4:00 p.m. at Harris Funeral Home. Mr. Preston, who passed away Friday, July 17, 2020 in Huntsville, Alabama, was born September 21, 1970 in Lee County, Alabama. He was preceded in death by his parents, Larry D. Preston and Emma Jean Hughley Preston. Survivors include: wife, Deborah "Debbie" Preston of Carneys Point, NJ; four children, Lashaina Walton, Ladedra Walton of Opelika, AL, Coriseia Preston of Pennsville, NJ and Latiffanie Preston of Opelika, AL; three grandchildren, Sumaiyah Evans, Taylor Preston, Taytum Preston all of Opelika, AL; one sister, Marquetta (Johnny) Patterson of Opelika, AL; Desmond Preston of Opelika, AL; two aunts, Rosie (Harvey) Torbert of Opelika, AL and Shirley (Clyde) Reed of Little Rock, AK; two uncles, Walter (Helen) Preston and Phillip (Dorothy) Hughely both of Opelika, AL; a lifelong friend, Reverend Michael Strickland of Auburn, AL; his extended family, Lisa Ponds and her children. CDC recommends that people wear cloth face coverings in public settings when around people outside of their household, especially when other social distancing measures are difficult to maintain.

