February 27, 1925 - July 14, 2020 Mr. James Earl Prince, Sr., age 95, of Valley, Alabama passed away on Tuesday, July 14th, 2020 at his residence in Fairfax. Mr. Prince was born on February 27th, 1925 in Shawmut, Alabama to the late Robert Prince and Mary Godfrey Prince. He was also preceded in death by his wife Mae Doris Taylor Prince. Mr. Prince is survived his children; children, Mae Dannis Christian, Opelika; James Earl Prince, Jr. "Jimmy" (Sara), Jasper; grandchildren, Maria C. Vongphrachanh, Opelika, Renee Smith (Steve) Berry, AL., Wendy Walker (Eric), Jasper, AL., Derinda Calvert (Shannon), Jasper, AL.; great-grandchildren, Jamison Smith (Haley), Berry, AL., Jordan Smith (Paige), Birmingham, Josie Tuggle (Jarrett), Jasper, Macie Walker, Jasper, Roman Calvert (Haley), Jasper, Carson Calvert, Jasper, Natalee Calvert, Jasper, William D. "Bill" Barnett (Amanda), Opelika, Casey L. Vongphrachanh, Auburn; great-great grandchildren, William Bruce Barnett, Opelika, Lucas James Barnett, Opelika; brother, Albert Prince, Cusseta; sisters, Helen Underwood (Jim), Huntsville, Yvonne Holmes, Wedowee, Maryann Siggers, (Jimmy), Valley, Lois Wallace (Thomas), Cusseta; sister-in-law, Mildred Prince, Valley; brothers-in-law, James Taylor (Betty), Valley, John Taylor, Valley; special nieces and nephews, Bobbie Jean Bishop, Valley, Tricia Fralic (Ronnie) Notasulga, Doris Jackson, Valley, Wesley Prince (Karen); numerous wonderful nieces and nephews. Due to the current social gathering restrictions, funeral services will be private. Please visit his Memorial Tribute page at www.johnsonbrownservicefh.com to leave a condolence for his family, share a memory of Mr. Prince, or to light a Remembrance Candle in his memory.
Prince, Sr., James Earl
