Randall, Bruce A.

Bruce A. Randall, 74, of Oneonta, AL., passed away on July 26, 2020. He served in the United States Navy. He was a member of the Lee County Cattleman's Association, Alabama Cattleman's Association, Cattleman of the Year Recognition and the Lee County Cattleman's Association Father of the year Recognition. Preceding him in death were his parents Robert and Minnie Mae Broom Randall and sister Juanita Graham. He is survived by his wife of 47 years Patricia M. Randall; children Aaron Randall (Kelly) and Candice Randall; grandchildren Joseph Randall and Madison Randall; brother Austin Randall; a host of nieces, nephews and other family members. The family received friends on Thursday, July 30, 2020 at Lemley Funeral Home from 12 Noon until 2 PM. Funeral service followed the visitation at 2 PM from the Chapel of Lemley Funeral Home with Bro. Walter Graham officiating. Burial followed in Dailey's Chapel Cemetery in Rosa. Serving as pallbearers were Mark Graham, David Jackson, Kyle Gothard, Jonathan Myers, Keith Privett and Joseph Randall. In lieu of flowers, the family request that donations be made to the Lee County Cattleman's Association Youth Association: Attn. George Richburh 642 Shawnee Street Auburn, AL 36830. Lemley Funeral Home directing. Lemley Funeral Home 6878 2nd Ave. W, Oneonta, AL 205-274-2323
