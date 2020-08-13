You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Reach, Archie
0 entries

Reach, Archie

  • 0
Only $5 for 5 months

Mr. Archie Reach, 79, of Opelika passed away August 11th at EAMC. A graveside service will be held 2:00pm, Friday, August 14th at Garden Hills Cemetery, with visitation beginning at 12:00pm at Jeffcoat-Trant Funeral Home. Mr. Reach was retired from the Army National Guard with over 20 years of service, and also from the Opelika Fire Dept, during this time he received multiple awards of appreciation for his service. He continued to work with the Lee County EMA part time up until his death. He was also responsible with others for starting he Beulah Volunteer Fire Department. He was a loving father to his daughter, Renee and a friend and mentor to many. He was a very special man and loved by all who knew him. Mr. Reach is survived by his daughter Renee Reach (Leigh); brothers Joe Reach, Jack Reach; grandchildren: RiLeigh; girlfriend: Sharon Wilson; numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, and dear friends.

Reach, Archie
To send flowers to the family of William Archie Reach, please visit Tribute Store.

Service information

Aug 14
Visitation
Friday, August 14, 2020
12:00PM-1:30PM
Jeffcoat Trant Funeral Home
1500 Frederick Road
Opelika, AL 36801
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before the Visitation begins.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert