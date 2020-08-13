Reach, Archie

Mr. Archie Reach, 79, of Opelika passed away August 11th at EAMC. A graveside service will be held 2:00pm, Friday, August 14th at Garden Hills Cemetery, with visitation beginning at 12:00pm at Jeffcoat-Trant Funeral Home. Mr. Reach was retired from the Army National Guard with over 20 years of service, and also from the Opelika Fire Dept, during this time he received multiple awards of appreciation for his service. He continued to work with the Lee County EMA part time up until his death. He was also responsible with others for starting he Beulah Volunteer Fire Department. He was a loving father to his daughter, Renee and a friend and mentor to many. He was a very special man and loved by all who knew him. Mr. Reach is survived by his daughter Renee Reach (Leigh); brothers Joe Reach, Jack Reach; grandchildren: RiLeigh; girlfriend: Sharon Wilson; numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, and dear friends.
Service information
12:00PM-1:30PM
1500 Frederick Road
Opelika, AL 36801
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.