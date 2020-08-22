Redding, Albert Hunter

Albert Hunter Redding, 79, of Notasulga, Alabama died August 18, 2020 at East Alabama Medical Center, of COVID-19 complications. Due to COVID-19 and restrictions in place, a graveside service will be held Monday, August 24, 2020 at Notasulga Memory Gardens in Notasulga, AL. (A Memorial Service will be held at a later date.) Socially distanced Visitation will be held at the graveside at 10 AM with the service to follow at 11 AM. Al (Hunter) was born November 30, 1940 in Georgetown, Georgia. He was the son of Albert Hadden Redding and Carrie McAllister Redding. Al grew up in Georgetown, Georgia, and left home to go and serve our country in the Navy. This took him all over the world. In his travels, he met the love of his life, Betty, in Jacksonville, FL. They married and moved to Notasulga and raised their family. Al worked for Alabama Power Company and then he founded Tuskala Refrigeration. He traveled all over the Southeast working with owners of numerous restaurants. Al was very compassionate and civic minded. He was active in his community and served as game warden, a judge for court (local), in PTA and school activities, and in many other capacities. He loved people and would do anything to help. He truly was the salt of the earth. Al was an avid outdoorsman! He LOVED to hunt and fish! In his lifetime, many a day you could find him out on any one of the area lakes, fishing. He worked with the Alabama BASS association for many years and served as its president, over the course of time. He loved his family and enjoyed spending time with them. Mr. Redding was preceded in death by his parents andhis brothers, Johnny G. Redding, Sr., and David L. Redding. He is survived by his loving wife of 58 years, Betty M. Redding of Notasulga, Alabama, sons Albert Dickey Redding (Ann) of Salem, Alabama, Robert D. Redding (Lee) of Tallassee, and four-legged son, Krimson; his brother, Jerry D. Redding (Silvia) of Castleton, New York; Grandchildren, Christy R. Harris (Steve), Ashley Redding, Brent R. Beasley (Nicole), Heath T. Beasley (Emily); Great-grandchildren Mason Carter, Dylan Carter, Dustin O. Harris (Jessica), Anzlee Eckstein, Charlotte Beasley, Great-Great Grandchild Rhett Bentley; numerous nieces, nephews, and other family members and special friends. Special thanks go to East Alabama Medical Center Healthcare Staff. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Leave It To Us, Shoppers Inc. and please specify "In Memory of Al Redding". https://charity.gofundme.com/o/en/campaign/leave-it-to-us-shoppers-inc2
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.