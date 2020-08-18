Richardson, Lashaela Monique "Shae"

January 19, 1985 - August 10, 2020 Graveside service for Lashaela Richardson, 35, of Birmingham, AL, formerly of Opelika, AL, will be at 11:00 am (CST), Wednesday, August 19, 2020, at Rising Star Missionary Baptist Church Cemetery, 21935 US Highway 80, Opelika (Marvyn Community), Alabama 36804, Minister Brad Hamby will officiate. Ms. Richardson, who passed away Monday, August 10, 2020 in Birmingham, AL, was born January 19, 1985 in Lee County, Alabama. Public viewing for Ms. Richardson will be Tuesday, August 18, 2020, from 4:00 pm6:00 pm. Survivors include: a special friend, Michael Bryant McCree, Sr.; son, Michael Bryant McCree, Jr.; father, Walter (Saundra) Richardson; a sister, Quanecia "Tai" Richardson; two brothers, Matthew (Adrienne) McCants and Shateim (Yanira) Mills; eight aunts, Margaret Wimberly, Lorraine Kennedy, Deborah (Drussell) Jones, Nancy Richardson (Willie) Perry, Cheryl (Donald) Harmon, Sharon Richardson, Betty Richardson and Mable Lee (Kevin) Knight; two uncles, Willie (Minnie) Lipscomb and Jimmy (Laura) Collier; a host of nephews, cousins, beloved extended family and friends. CDC recommends that people wear cloth face coverings in public settings when around people outside of their household, especially when other social distancing measures are difficult to maintain. Harris Funeral Home is directing. Visit: www.harrisfuneralhomeinc.com to view and sign registry.
