Rigsby, Kenneth
Rigsby, Kenneth

June 25, 1948 - July 31, 2020 Mr. Kenneth Rigsby, 72 of Opelika, passed away at his home on Friday, July 31, 2020. Funeral services will be 2:00 pm Tuesday, August 4, 2020 at Jeffcoat-Trant Funeral Home. Visitation will be held Monday, August 3, 2020 at Jeffcoat-Trant Funeral Home from 6:00 pm until 8:00 pm. A full obituary will publish at a later date. Jeffcoat-Trant Funeral Home and Crematory directing. wwwjeffcoattrant.com

Rigsby, Kenneth
Service information

Aug 3
Visitation
Monday, August 3, 2020
6:00PM-8:00PM
Jeffcoat Trant Funeral Home
1500 Frederick Road
Opelika, AL 36801
Aug 4
Funeral Service
Tuesday, August 4, 2020
2:00PM
Jeffcoat Trant Funeral Home
1500 Frederick Road
Opelika, AL 36801
