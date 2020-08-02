Rigsby, Kenneth

June 25, 1948 - July 31, 2020 Mr. Kenneth Rigsby, 72 of Opelika, passed away at his home on Friday, July 31, 2020. Funeral services will be 2:00 pm Tuesday, August 4, 2020 at Jeffcoat-Trant Funeral Home. Visitation will be held Monday, August 3, 2020 at Jeffcoat-Trant Funeral Home from 6:00 pm until 8:00 pm. A full obituary will publish at a later date. Jeffcoat-Trant Funeral Home and Crematory directing. wwwjeffcoattrant.com
To send flowers to the family of Kenneth Rigsby, please visit Tribute Store.
Service information
Aug 3
Visitation
Monday, August 3, 2020
6:00PM-8:00PM
6:00PM-8:00PM
Jeffcoat Trant Funeral Home
1500 Frederick Road
Opelika, AL 36801
1500 Frederick Road
Opelika, AL 36801
Guaranteed delivery before the Visitation begins.
Aug 4
Funeral Service
Tuesday, August 4, 2020
2:00PM
2:00PM
Jeffcoat Trant Funeral Home
1500 Frederick Road
Opelika, AL 36801
1500 Frederick Road
Opelika, AL 36801
Guaranteed delivery before the Funeral Service begins.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.