Rigsby, Kenneth

June 25, 1948 - July 31, 2020 Memorial service for Kenneth Rigsby, 72, of Opelika is Tuesday, August 4th, at 2:00 PM, at Jeffcoat-Trant Funeral Home. There will be no graveside service. Visitation will be held on Monday from 6:00-8:00 PM at Jeffcoat-Trant Funeral Home. Mr. Rigsby, who died Friday, July 31st, in his home surrounded by loved ones, was born on June 25th, 1948, in Opelika. He graduated from Opelika High School in 1966. He was a proud lifetime member of the Elks Lodge, and was the lodge's youngest secretary. Ken had a great love for entertainment, especially music, which was expressed throughout his entire life. He was well known for his career as a program director/disc jockey for the AM radio station WJHO for many years. He went on to work for the FM radio station WDBM in Statesville, NC for a few years. He is survived by his wife of 55 years Vicki Gable Rigsby of Opelika; daughter, Brandy Rigsby Yates (Paul) of Opelika; grandchildren: Victoria Michaela White, Triston White, Solan White of Opelika; siblings: Judy Folds (Joe) of Opelika, David Rigsby (Janet) of Roswell, Georgia, Donnie Rigsby (Candace) of Atmore, AL; as well as a host of nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents Leonard and Irene Rigsby of Opelika; and siblings: Ruby Lee Rigsby, Stephen Allen Rigsby, Michael Van Rigsby, Leonard J. Rigsby, and Emma Louise Johnson. Due to COVID-19, the family will not be having a repass or visitors at the home. If you would like to provide food or drink they can be brought to Jeffcoat-Trant Funeral Home during hours of visitation or the memorial service. Please remember to wear a mask and adhere to social distancing guidelines.
Service information
6:00PM-8:00PM
1500 Frederick Road
Opelika, AL 36801
2:00PM
1500 Frederick Road
Opelika, AL 36801
