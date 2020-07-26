Robinson, Catherine

October 7, 1927 - July 23, 2020 Catherine Price Robinson, devoted wife & mother of two sons, died peacefully on July 23, 2020. She was born to Willie Grady and Elsie Saxon Price on October 7, 1927. Catherine was preceded in death by her husband Lowell Chalmus Robinson, Sr., her son Lowell Chalmus (Robbie) Robinson, Jr., her parents Willie & Elsie Price, her brother & sister in law O'Neal & Agnes Price. She is survived by her son William Rodney Robinson (Patti) of Auburn, Al, her daughter in law, Melanie Robinson Bell of Buchanan & her grandchildren Lowell Chalmus (Trey) Robinson III of Lawrenceville, William Bradley Robinson of Buchanan, Molly Price Robinson of Birmingham, Al & Evie Stone Robinson of Greenville, SC. A graveside service will be held at Forest Lawn Memorial Park in Bremen, GA on Sunday, July 26, 2020 at 10 AM-EST. Share your thoughts and memories in our guestbook at www.hightowerfuneralhome.com Hightower Funeral Home 318 Gordon Street, Bremen, GA 30110
