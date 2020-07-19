Rowe, Mr. Albert O'Neal

Mr. Albert O'Neal Rowe, 64 of Dadeville, AL passed away on Tuesday, July 14, 2020 at East Alabama Medical Center in Opelika, AL. Graveside Services will be held on Monday, July 20, 2020, 10:00 am CST at Spring Hill Primitive Baptist Church Cemetery in Camp Hill, AL, Elder Greg Brown; Officiating. Mr. Rowe is survived by the love of his life, Geraldine Turner, and through this relationship, he gained, Dametrius Turner (Demetrius), LaTorria Turner, and Condola Wright (Jocelyn), whom he served as their surrogate father, and the children who knew him as Paw-Paw: Janeelan Floyd, Elijah Turner, Charzale Davis, Alayah Stowe and Caden Slaughter, two sisters, Clara Heard (Larry) and Shirley Sullivan (Billy); two sisters-in-law: Nancy Rowe and Bernice Rowe, nieces and nephews: Maurice Trailor, Lisa Heard, Taneaka Houser (Demond), Adrienne Rowe, Jamie Sullivan, Amie Heard Agee (Terence), Jennifer Heard, Brian Rowe, and Timothy Rowe, several great-nieces and great-nephews; one uncle, James Smith; four aunts, Maxine Smith, Marilyn Smith, Lucille Holston, and Ruthie Green (Willie), a host of cousins, friends, and loved ones, three special cousins: Carol Douthard (Kenny), Denise Alexander (Frank) and Kaleena Burkes and a very special friend, Roger Woody. Silmon-Seroyer Funeral Home in Lafayette, AL is handling the arrangements. To sign the online guest book and express condolences please visit www.silmonseroyerfh.com.
Service information
10:00AM
4 Bond Spur Road
Camp Hill, AL 36850
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.