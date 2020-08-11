You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Rowe, Sr., Benjamin Franklin
0 entries

Rowe, Sr., Benjamin Franklin

  • 0
Only $5 for 5 months

Mr. Benjamin Franklin Rowe, Sr., 79 of Olanta, SC formerly of Camp Hill, AL passed away on Saturday, August 1, 2020 at MUSC Health- Florence Medical Center in Florence, SC. Graveside Services will be held on Tuesday, August 11, 2020 at 10:00 am CST at Spring Hill Primitive Baptist Church Cemetery in Camp Hill, AL, Elder Greg Brown; Officiating. Mr. Rowe is survived by his wife, Margaret L. Rowe, daughter: Cynthia Rowe of Monroe, CT; son: Benjamin F. Rowe Jr. of Trumball, CT, eight grandchildren: Latisha Rowe Rendleman (Anthony), Michael Cundiff Jr., Brittany D. Stewart, Rashida Cundiff, Stefani L. Stewart, Brae E. Stewart, Reginald B.E Stewart, and Zechary E. Stewart, six great grandchildren: Wesley L. Rowe, Harvey A.J Rowe-Mickey, Jordan E. Rowe-Lindsay, Anthony T. Rendleman Jr., Danyel E. Stewart and Davin Jefferson, one great, great grandchild: Robin E. Casablanca-Rowe, sisters: Elease R. Shaw of Mobile, AL; Opal R. Stowe of Camp Hill, AL and Lavern R. Gray of Birmingham, AL, brothers: Edward Rowe of Cleveland, OH and Abdul Rashad (Basimah) of Alexander City, AL, sister-in-law: Mary Rowe of Buffalo, Ny, a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends. Silmon-Seroyer Funeral Home in Lafayette, AL is handling the arrangements. To sign the online guest book and express condolences please visit www.silmonseroyerfh.com.

+1 
Rowe, Sr., Benjamin Franklin
+1 
Rowe, Sr., Benjamin Franklin
To send flowers to the family of Mr. Benjamin Rowe, Sr., please visit Tribute Store.

Service information

Aug 11
Graveside Service
Tuesday, August 11, 2020
10:00AM
Spring Hill Primitive Baptist Church Cemetery
4 Bond Spur Road
Camp Hill, AL 36850
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before the Graveside Service begins.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert