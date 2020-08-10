Rowell, Winifred Mildred (Akin)

January 25, 1930 - August 7, 2020 Winnie Rowell of Loachapoka died Friday, August 7, 2020 at her home. Winnie was born in West Palm Beach, Florida on January 25, 1930, to John Floyd Akin, Sr. and Mildred Lowman (Akin) Gresham. She had two brothers, John Floyd Akin, Jr. and Harold Douglas Akin who both preceded her in death. At the age of 17 she moved to Loachapoka, Alabama to live with her grandparents, Fred and Stella Akin. Here she met and married at age 20, the love of her life, George Webb Rowell, Sr. Winnie was a member of the Loachapoka Methodist Church, and for years kept a prayer garden and prepared alter flowers for worship services. Winnie was an artist, especially watercolors. She had a special gift with gardening and flowers. She was a great cook and hosted all her family for Sunday lunch after church most every week. Her love of God and family will never be forgotten. She was a precious, loving mother and grandmother. After 58 years of marriage, she was preceded in death by her loving husband, and earlier this year by her son, George Webb (Deena) Rowell, Jr. She is survived by her four daughters, Linda Darnell of Auburn, Deborah (Allen) McCord of Loachapoka, Shirley (Doug) Ward of Opelika, and Janet (Wayne) Gilmer of Auburn; daughter-in-law, Deena Barton Rowell; 8 grandchildren, Allen (Ashley) Darnell, Jonathan (Leigh Ann) Rowell, Wes (Haley) Frandsen, Kelly (Drue) Knowles, Nikki (Anson) Wright, Matt Rowell, Joshua (Candice) Rowell, and Taylor Ward; 14 great grandchildren, as well as numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, and other family members. Graveside service will be held Tuesday, August 11, 2020 at 9:30 a.m. at Loachapoka Cemetery with Reverend John Fox of Loachapoka United Methodist Church officiating. The family will receive friends immediately following the graveside service. Pallbearers are her grandsons, Allen Darnell, Jonathan Rowell, Wes Frandsen, Matt Rowell, Joshua Rowell, Taylor Ward, Drue Knowles, Anson Wright. Masks are required. Flowers will be accepted, or donations may be made to the Loachapoka United Methodist Church.
