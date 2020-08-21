Sanders, Mrs. Reba Layton

June 29, 1931 - July 28, 2020 Mrs. Reba Layton Sanders, age 89, of Troy, Alabama, passed away Tuesday, July 28, 2020, at Arbor Springs Health and Rehab Center in Opelika, Alabama. A private family funeral will be held at Green Hills Funeral Home with Reverend Gary Sanders officiating. Burial will follow in Green Hills Memorial Cemetery. She was born June 29, 1931, to the late Charlie and Nina Lee Layton of Brantley, Alabama. She was a devoted and loving wife, mother, and Nana a true blessing to all who knew her. She retired with more than 25 years of service with Southeast Alabama Gas District of Troy. Her greatest joys were her love for her family, home and garden, entertaining and showing hospitality, helping others, sharing advice and counsel, her church, and most importantly, her savior, the Lord Jesus Christ. She is survived by her daughter, Sheila Sanders Lett of Auburn; sons, Steve Sanders (Ellen) of Troy and Gary Sanders of Chesapeake, VA; grandchildren, Caroline Lett Fichtner (Jonathan), Caden and Tillman Lett of Auburn, Layton Sanders (Arden) of Panama City, FL, and Luke Sanders of Troy; great-grandchildren, Allie, Davis, and Rivers Sanders; sisters, Barbara McVey of Troy, Nina Jo Kilcrease (Taylor) of Brantley; brother, Dwight Layton of Brantley; and, a host of very special brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, and friends who will miss her dearly. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 61 years, Alex Roy Sanders; brothers, Sonny and Dale Layton; and son-in-law, Miles Lett. The family is grateful for the special caregivers of her last years, Annie Mae Hooks, Jean Thompson, Helen Mosley, and the nurses and staff of Arbor Springs. Memorial contributions can be made in her honor to Bush Memorial Baptist Church (605 South George Wallace Drive, Troy, AL 36081) or the charity of your choice. Friends and family can sign the guestbook online at www.greenhillsfuneralhome.net. The staff of Green Hills Funeral Home is honored to serve the Sanders family.
