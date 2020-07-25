Schaefer, Lauren Holland
Schaefer, Lauren Holland

March 24, 1982 - July 22, 2020 On Wednesday, July 22, 2020, Lauren Holland Schaefer passed away. Lauren was born on March 24, 1982 in Opelika, Alabama to Mark Holland and Jan Holland Bretz. She is survived by her daughters Carsen and Sophia, her mother Jan and stepfather Ron, and her siblings Clint, Nat, Richard, Susannah, Allison, Sarah, David, and Natalie. Visitation will be at Ridout's Valley Chapel on Tuesday, July 28th from 9 a.m. until 10 a.m. with a graveside service following at 10:30 am at Elmwood Cemetery.

