Schaefer, Lauren Holland

March 24, 1982 - July 22, 2020 On Wednesday, July 22, 2020, Lauren Holland Schaefer passed away. Lauren was born on March 24, 1982 in Opelika, Alabama to Mark Holland and Jan Holland Bretz. She is survived by her daughters Carsen and Sophia, her mother Jan and stepfather Ron, and her siblings Clint, Nat, Richard, Susannah, Allison, Sarah, David, and Natalie. Visitation will be at Ridout's Valley Chapel on Tuesday, July 28th from 9 a.m. until 10 a.m. with a graveside service following at 10:30 am at Elmwood Cemetery.
To plant a tree in memory of Lauren Schaefer as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.