Schoonover, Jr., Richard Calvin

June 24, 1943 - August 24, 2020 Richard (Rick) Calvin Schoonover Jr, age 77, passed away on August 24, 2020 after a short illness. He was born in Suffern, NY to Richard C. and Emma Knauth Schoonover on June 24, 1943. He grew up in Cranford, New Jersey and graduated from Cranford High School in 1961 and went on to attend college at Richmond University in Richmond, VA to study business administration and marketing. He met his wife, Sharon, of nearly 49 years while in Richmond. After graduation from Richmond, they relocated to North Carolina for his job and called Clemmons, NC home for many years before moving to Auburn. Rick was a devoted father to his only son, Ryan. He coached many of Ryan's little league basketball teams. He was a natural athlete who ran varsity track in high school and became an avid golfer. He was known for his sense of humor. Rick was most proud of his two grandchildren and could always be found at their games and performances. He was preceded in death by his wife Sharon. He is survived by his son Ryan and daughter-in-law Carla, grandchildren Natalie and Connor of Auburn; sister Karyn Keppler (John) of Lincroft, NJ; sister-in-law Linda Kay McGowan (John) of Atlanta, GA and brother-in-law Barry Robertson of Virginia; as well as loving nieces and nephews. A memorial service will be held 3:00 pm, Friday, August 28th at Jeffcoat-Trant Funeral Home with visitation beginning at 2:00 pm prior to the service. Donations in his memory can be made to Lee County Humane Society or a local charity of your choice.
