Scott, Jerry Wesley

April 12, 1948 - July 27, 2020 A memorial service for Jerry Wesley Scott, of Opelika will be held 1:00 pm, Friday, July 31st at Jeffcoat-Trant Funeral Home, with Reverend Henry L. Dawson officiating. Visitation is from 6:00 pm until 8:00 pm, Thursday, July 30th at Jeffcoat-Trant Funeral Home. Mr. Scott, who died Monday, July 27th, at home, was born April 12, 1948, in Carrollton, Alabama. Mr. Scott was a Vietnam Veteran and had thirty-one years of military service including the Marine Corp and Alabama National Guard with multiple service awards with the 3203rd Ordnance Company. He is survived by his wife Paulette Scott; children: Carman Rivera (Manuel); Jason Scott (Chasity), Casey Scott (Amber); Jonathan Scott; siblings: Dorothy Scott; Dan (Linda) Hawkins; Rex Scott; grandchildren: Alyvia Reuss (Ryan), Judson Scott (Hannah), Jarrett Scott (Audrey), Braxton Long, Jaxxon Scott, Carter Scott, Ella Cate Scott, Elizabeth Scott, Jagger Scott, Jedd Scott; many more family members, friends and loved ones.
Service information
1:00PM
1500 Frederick Road
Opelika, AL 36801
