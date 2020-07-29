Scott, Jerry Wesley
0 entries

Scott, Jerry Wesley

  • 0
Only $3 for 13 weeks

April 12, 1948 - July 27, 2020 A memorial service for Jerry Wesley Scott, of Opelika will be held 1:00 pm, Friday, July 31st at Jeffcoat-Trant Funeral Home, with Reverend Henry L. Dawson officiating. Visitation is from 6:00 pm until 8:00 pm, Thursday, July 30th at Jeffcoat-Trant Funeral Home. Mr. Scott, who died Monday, July 27th, at home, was born April 12, 1948, in Carrollton, Alabama. Mr. Scott was a Vietnam Veteran and had thirty-one years of military service including the Marine Corp and Alabama National Guard with multiple service awards with the 3203rd Ordnance Company. He is survived by his wife Paulette Scott; children: Carmen (Manuel); Jason (Chasity), Casey (Amber) Scott; Jonathan Scott; siblings: Dorothy Scott; Dan (Linda) Hawkins; Rex Scott; grandchildren: Alyvin, Ryan Reuss, Judson, Hannah Scott, Jannett, Audrey Scott, Braxton Long, Jaxxon Scott, Carter Scott, Ella Cate Scott, Elizabeth Scott, Jagger Scott, Jedd Scott; many more family members, friends and loved ones.

+1 
Scott, Jerry Wesley
+1 
Scott, Jerry Wesley
To send flowers to the family of Jerry Wesley Scott, please visit Tribute Store.

Service information

Jul 30
Visitation
Thursday, July 30, 2020
6:00PM-8:00PM
Jeffcoat Trant Funeral Home
1500 Frederick Road
Opelika, AL 36801
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before the Visitation begins.
Jul 31
Memorial Service
Friday, July 31, 2020
1:00PM
Jeffcoat Trant Funeral Home
1500 Frederick Road
Opelika, AL 36801
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before the Memorial Service begins.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News