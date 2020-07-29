Scott, William D.

Graveside service for Mr. William DIESTA Scott, 64, of Opelika, AL will be held at 10:00 am Thursday, July 30, 2020 at Westview Cemetery. Pastor Sean Rezek and Brother Jeff Meyers will officiate. Mr. Scott passed away Wednesday, July 22, 2020 at UAB in Birmingham, AL. He was a member of Trinity UMC. For many years, he was employed as a broadcaster for Christian Radio in Manchester, GA. Public viewing will be held Wednesday from 4:00-6:00 pm. His remains will lie in state at Trinity UMC Church on Thursday from 8:00-9:00 am. He is survived by: two sisters, Deloris Mixon of Washington, DC and Jeanette Ceasar of Auburn, AL; two devoted nieces, Kia Mixon of Washington, DC and Maria D. (Israel) Rodriguez of Chicopee, MA; a special great nephew, Caleb Benjamin Rodriguez of Chicopee, MA; a host of other relatives, church families and friends.
