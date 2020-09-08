 Skip to main content
Seay, Mrs. Sandi
Seay, Mrs. Sandi

1977 - 2020 Mrs. Seay passed away on Friday, September 4, 2020 in Opelika. She was born on October 9, 1977 in Opelika, Alabama to Alan "Red" H. Stuart and Linda N. Pittman Stuart. She was a member of First Assembly of God in Opelika. Sandi was a wonderful wife, mother, daughter, sister and friend. She had a huge heart, beautiful smile, wonderful wit and loved caring for others. She was an excellent cook and had the ability to fix almost anything. She is survived by her parents Red and Linda Stuart; husband, David Seay; daughters, Carley "Cheyenne" C. Floyd, Ansley D. Floyd, Fallon E. Floyd , Casey Seay, Haley Seay; son, Lincoln Fredrick; grandchildren, Rayleigh Hightower, Carter Hightower; sister, Joelle (William) Crisler; brother, Marty (Michelle) Deavers and several nieces and nephews. In lieu of flowers the family requests memorial contributions be made to New Birth Outreach Ministry, 1411 U.S. 29 North, Valley, AL, 36854. All visitations and services will be held in compliance with the mandated rules from Alabama Dept of Public Health.

