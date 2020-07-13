April 12, 1964 - July 11, 2020 Mr. Chuck Sedenquist, Jr., 56 of Auburn, passed away Saturday, July 11, 2020 at his home in Auburn. A funeral service will be 2:00 p.m. Tuesday, July 14, 2020 at Cornerstone Church. Visitation will be one hour before the service beginning at 1:00 p.m. until 2:00 p.m. at Cornerstone Church. A full obituary will publish in the next edition.

