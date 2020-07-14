April 12, 1964 - July 11, 2020 John Charles Sedenquist, Jr., 56, of Auburn passed away July 11th at his residence. Funeral services will be 2:00pm, Tuesday, July 14th at Cornerstone Church with Reverend Rusty Hutson officiating. Visitation will begin at 1:00 pm prior to the service. Burial will be in Shady Grove Cemetery. Mr. Sedenquist was born April 12, 1964 in Salem, Alabama. Chuck was a graduate of Valley High School and UAB. He was a wonderful husband and father. He loved vacationing at the beach, spending time with family and friends, and his favorite past time was watching Auburn Football. He was preceded in death by his parents Janie and John Charles Sedenquist, Sr. of Valley; and sister Della Jamison. Mr. Sedenquist is survived by his wife Jennifer Sedenquist of Auburn; son Jackson Sedenquist of Auburn; siblings: Shain (Shannon) Cott of Lanett; Chenel Brooks (John) of Valley, Jodi (Hiram) Williams of Opelika; Chris (Melissa) Robinson of Portsmouth, Ohio; step mother Mary Sedenquist of Valley; many nieces, nephews, other family members, and good friends.
