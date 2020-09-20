Sheppard, Elmer Donald Lee

November 4, 1951 - September 17, 2020 Elmer Donald Lee Sheppard of Opelika was born in Louisiana to the late Elmer James Lee Shephard and Mary Katherine Aucoin on November 4, 1951 and passed away at his home on September 17, 2020. He was 68 years old. He was preceded in death by his son, Troy Allen Ulmer and daughter-in-law, Chrissy Bell. He is survived by wife, Ruth Maria; children, Tiffiney Simpson (Timothy), Mitchell Sheppard (Tere); grandchildren, SGT. Christopher Simpson (Britnee), Carleigh Frazier (Evan), Cerigan Kraemer (Brandon), Kaleb Arington, Allison Ulmer; great grandchildren, Caeden Simpson,Gianes Simpson, Gracie Mae Simpson, Anneliese Frazier, Alexander Frazier, McKenleigh Kraemer; sisters, Mary Freeman (Robert), Kathy Aucoin; brothers, David Lee Aucoin (Ann); Kenneth Wayne Aucoin (Melaine). Visitation will be held Monday, September 21, 2020 in the Parlor at Frederick-Dean Funeral Home from 12:00 Noon until 1:45 p.m. Funeral service will be held in the Chapel at Frederick-Dean Funeral Home Monday, September 21, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. Interment will follow at Garden Hills Cemetery.