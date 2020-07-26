Sheridan, Nellie Carroll
0 entries

Sheridan, Nellie Carroll

  • 0
Only $3 for 13 weeks

March 15, 1932 - July 24, 2020 Mrs. Nellie Carroll Sheridan, 88 of Opelika, passed away Friday, July 24, 2020 at UAB Hospital in Birmingham, AL. A graveside service will be 10:00am Tuesday, July 28, 2020 at Garden Hills Cemetery. Visitation will be held one hour before the service beginning at 9:00am until 10:00am at Jeffcoat-Trant Funeral Home. Mrs. Sheridan is preceded in death by her husband Charlie Sheridan; daughter, Deborah Darker, and son in law Wayne Barker. Mrs. Sheridan is survived by her daughter Karen Golden (Rick); sons: Steve Sheridan and Tim Sheridan; 6 grandchildren; 13 great grandchildren; 1 great great grandson; sister Betty Jean Johston, and sister in law Doris Charroll.

Sheridan, Nellie Carroll
To send flowers to the family of Nellie Carroll Sheridan, please visit Tribute Store.

Service information

Jul 28
Visitation
Tuesday, July 28, 2020
9:00AM-10:00AM
Jeffcoat Trant Funeral Home
1500 Frederick Road
Opelika, AL 36801
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before the Visitation begins.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News