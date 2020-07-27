Sheridan, Nellie Carroll

March 15, 1932 - July 24, 2020 Mrs. Nellie Carroll Sheridan, 88 of Opelika, passed away Friday, July 24, 2020 at UAB Hospital in Birmingham, AL. A graveside service will be 10:00am Tuesday, July 28, 2020 at Garden Hills Cemetery. Visitation will be held one hour before the service beginning at 9:00am until 10:00am at Jeffcoat-Trant Funeral Home. Mrs. Sheridan is preceded in death by her husband Charlie Sheridan; daughter, Deborah Barker, and son in law Wayne Barker. Mrs. Sheridan is survived by her daughter Karen Golden (Rick); sons: Steve Sheridan and Tim Sheridan; 6 grandchildren; 13 great grandchildren; 1 great great grandson; sister Betty Jean Johston, and sister in law Doris Carroll.
Service information
9:00AM-10:00AM
1500 Frederick Road
Opelika, AL 36801
