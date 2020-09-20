Simpson, SFC Dexter

September 29, 1956 - September 14, 2020 Graveside service for Dexter Simpson, 63, of Salem, AL, will be at 1:00 pm (EST), Monday, September 21, 2020, at Ft. Mitchell National Cemetery, 553 Highway 165, Ft. Mitchell, AL 36856, Reverend Elijah Lamar will officiate. SFC Simpson, who passed away, Monday, September 14, 2020 at the East Alabama Medical Center in Opelika, AL, was born September 29, 1956 in Columbus, Georgia. Public viewing for Mr. Simpson will be Sunday, September 20, 2020, from 4:00 pm 6:00 pm. (EST) Dexter graduated from Beauregard High School Class of 1974. He served his country in the United States Army and in the Alabama Army National Guard for over twenty-two years. He was employed with Jag Trucking Company. He enjoyed working in his yard, in his shop and going to drag car racing. Survivors include: a loving and devoted wife, Janice Simpson of Salem, AL; three daughters, Tiffany (Roy) Doolittle of Opelika, AL, Crystal (Douglas) Stephens of Gardendale, AL and Stephanie Simpson of Salem, AL; four grandchildren, Janeisa Doolittle, Bryce Stephens, Jaleigha Doolittle and Bryan Stephens; one brother, Randy (Shelia) Simpson of Salem, AL; five aunts, Lula (Leroy) Toliver of Dallas, TX, Rosenell Hodge of Salem, AL, Margie Fears, Mavis Melton, and Armetta Johnson all of Opelika, AL; three uncles, Major Simpson, Lonnie (Julia) Simpson both of Salem, AL and Joe Johnson of Phenix City, AL; one sister-in-law, Darlene (Larry) Favor of Montgomery, AL; two nephews, Frederick Lewis of Sandy Springs, GA and Tyree Simpson of Salem, AL; five nieces, Tameka (Terrance) Johnson, Daphne Simpson both of Salem, AL, Courtney (Josh) McGhee, Brandi Simpson both of Phenix City, AL and Ashley Simpson of Columbus, GA; a host of great nieces, great nephews, other relatives and many friends. CDC recommends that people wear cloth face coverings in public settings when around people outside of their household, especially when other social distancing measures are difficult to maintain. Harris Funeral Home is directing. www.harrisfuneralhomeinc.com to view and sign registry.