Sisson, Weston E.

July 26, 1949 - July 18, 2020 Weston E. Sisson, 70, of Auburn, Alabama, went to be with his Lord and Savior on July 18, 2020. Weston was the beloved husband of Yevonne Hill Sisson; loving father of Weston (Mary) Sisson, Jr., Denise (Joe) Rabren, Travis (Hillary) Sisson, and Wendy (Jorge) Ponce; proud grandfather of Xander, Kiley, and Baylor Sisson; Dylan Rabren; Alex, Micah, Hannah, and Charlie Sisson; Levi and Noah Ponce; preceded in death by his father, Howard Sisson and his mother, Joyce Elkin Sisson; dear brother of Sharon (Gene) Carver, Gene (Leslie) Sisson, Patrick (Lindsey) Sisson, and Buck Sisson; fond uncle of Brooke (John) Goff, Skye (Matt) Bullard, Jake (Kelci) Sisson, and Luke Sisson. Visitation is scheduled for Tuesday, July 21, 2020 from 5:00pm-7:00pm (CST) at Jeffcoat-Trant Funeral Home, 1500 Frederick Road, Opelika, AL. Funeral service will be held Wednesday, July 22, 2020 at 2:00pm (CST) at Lakeview Baptist Church, 1600 Glenn Ave, Auburn, AL.
