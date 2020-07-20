Sisson, Weston E.
July 26, 1949 - July 18, 2020 Mr. Weston E. Sisson, 70 of Auburn, passed away Saturday, July 18, 2020 at his home in Auburn. Funeral arrangements are incomplete at this time, and will be announced. Jeffcoat-Trant Funeral Home and Crematory directing. www.jeffcoattrant.com

