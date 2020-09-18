Slaughter, Laura

Graveside service for Mrs. Laura Slaughter, 78, a resident of Jamestown, NY and formally of Opelika, AL, was held at 2:00 pm Thursday, September 17, 2020 at Evergreen Cemetery. Pastor Troy Clark will officiate. Mrs. Slaughter passed away Friday, September 11, 2020 in Jamestown, NY. She is survived by: three sons, Eddie Slaughter (Tammy Marks) of Jamestown, NY, Robert (Terri Lynn) Slaughter of Opelika, AL and Gerald Slaughter (Lorena Berry) of Jamestown, NY; one daughter, Patricia Jones of Stillwater, OK; four sisters, Catherine Torbert, , Ella Clark and Helen (Walter) Preston all of Opelika, AL and Lavonia (Charlie) France of Auburn, AL several grandchildren, great grandchildren, nieces, nephews and cousins.
