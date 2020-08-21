 Skip to main content
Smith, Makeshia Charlene
Smith, Makeshia Charlene

February 4, 1985 - August 11, 2020 Funeral service for Makeshia Smith, 35, of LaGrange, GA, will be at 1:00 pm (EST), Saturday, August 22, 2020, at Tabernacle of Praise Church International, 3205 22nd Avenue, Valley, AL 36854, Pastor Derrick L. Vines, Officiating and Minister Vincent Vaughn, Eulogist. Ms. Smith, who passed away Tuesday, August 11, 2020 at her home in Hogansville, GA, was born February 4, 1985 in Chambers County, Alabama. Public viewing for Ms. Smith will be from 11:00 am 1:00 pm at the church prior to the service. Survivors include: four children, Travion McDowell, Takirah Smith, Talliyah McDowell and Tavaris Smith all of Hogansville, GA; two sisters, Lois Mackey of Decatur, GA and Diane Mackey of LaGrange, GA; one brother, Dale Mackey, Jr. of Cincinnati, OH; two grandmothers, Ernestine McCants of Valley, AL and Minnie Smith of Atlanta, GA; a host of aunts; uncles; nieces; nephews; other relatives and friends. CDC recommends that people wear cloth face coverings in public settings when around people outside of their household, especially when other social distancing measures are difficult to maintain. Harris Funeral Home is directing. Visit: www.harrisfuneralhomeinc.com to view and sign registry.

Smith, Makeshia Charlene
Smith, Makeshia Charlene
