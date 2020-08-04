Sparks, Deacon Wilbert Lee

You have permission to edit this article.
July 28, 1944 - July 31, 2020 Graveside service for Wilbert Sparks, 76, of Opelika, AL, will be at 11:00 am, Wednesday, August 5, 2020, at Pleasant Grove Missionary Baptist Church Cemetery, 2000 South Uniroyal Road, Opelika, AL 36801, Reverend Dr. George C. McCulloh will officiate. Deacon Sparks, who passed away, Friday, July 31, 2020 at the East Alabama Medical Center in Opelika, AL, was born July 28, 1944 in Tallapoosa County, Alabama. Public viewing for Mr. Sparks will be Tuesday, 2020, from 4 pm6 pm. Survivors include: a loving and devoted wife of 21 years, Joyce A. Sparks of Opelika, AL; three sons, Maurice Sparks, Darren Jordan, Rodney (Latavia) Sparks all of Opelika, AL; one sister, Katie Mae Sparks of Opelika, AL; one brother, Joseph Sparks of Boston, MA, nieces, Yvette Sparks and Melissa Sparks; one nephew, Jerry Sparks; two step-children who dearly loved him, Nikki (Robert) Zachery and Cody Brown both of Opelika, AL; grandchildren, Akeyla Edwards, Mason Sparks, Kiarra Jordan, Terran Jordan, Caden, Gabby, Casey Brown, Elijah Brown, Jada Reeves and Kamuary Sapp; The Pleasant Grove Missionary Baptist Church Family and host of other relatives and friends. CDC recommends that people wear cloth face coverings in public settings when around people outside of their household, especially when other social distancing measures are difficult to maintain. Harris Funeral Home is directing. Visit: www.harrisfuneralhomeinc.com to view and sign registry.

