Spriggs, Sr., Donald Adolph

July 24, 1938 - August 18, 2020 Mr. Donald Adolph Spriggs Sr., 82, of Opelika passed away August 18th at his residence. A graveside service will be held 10:00 am, Friday, August 21st at Garden Hills Cemetery with Reverend Jeff Redmond officiating, visitation will begin 9:00 am prior to the service at Jeffcoat-Trant Funeral Home. Mr. Spriggs is a native of Valdosta, GA but has lived most of his life in the Opelika area. He was a member of Parkway Baptist Church. He is survived by his wife: Mildred Cannon Spriggs; sons: Michael (Faith) Spriggs, Donnie Spriggs, Randy Spriggs; step-son: Michael Abernathy; granddaughter: Crystal Abernathy; great grandchildren: John Kinney, Kaitlyn Kinney; brothers: Ronnie (Kay) Spriggs, Paul (Mary Alice) Spriggs; brother-in-law: Doug Clayton; and several nieces and nephews.
