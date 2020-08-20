 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Spriggs, Sr., Donald Adolph
0 entries

Spriggs, Sr., Donald Adolph

  • 0
Only $5 for 5 months

July 24, 1938 - August 18, 2020 Mr. Donald Adolph Spriggs Sr., 82, of Opelika passed away August 18th at his residence. A graveside service will be held 10:00 am, Friday, August 21st at Garden Hills Cemetery with Reverend Jeff Redmond officiating, visitation will begin 9:00 am prior to the service at Jeffcoat-Trant Funeral Home. Mr. Spriggs is a native of Valdosta, GA but has lived most of his life in the Opelika area. He was a member of Parkway Baptist Church. He is survived by his wife: Mildred Cannon Spriggs; sons: Michael (Faith) Spriggs, Donnie Spriggs, Randy Spriggs; step-son: Michael Abernathy; granddaughter: Crystal Abernathy; great grandchildren: John Kinney, Kaitlyn Kinney; brothers: Ronnie (Kay) Spriggs, Paul (Mary Alice) Spriggs; brother-in-law: Doug Clayton; and several nieces and nephews.

+1 
Spriggs, Sr., Donald Adolph
+1 
Spriggs, Sr., Donald Adolph
To plant a tree in memory of Spriggs Sr. Donald Adolph as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert