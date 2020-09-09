Stephens, Brett Ellis

May 15, 1972 - September 6, 2020 Brett Stephens, a Master Electrician and life-long resident of Auburn, Alabama, passed away unexpectedly on September 6th at the age of 48 while on vacation in Gulf Shores. Born and raised in Auburn, Brett graduated from Auburn High School in 1990. He earned a bachelor's degree in Criminal Justice from Auburn University in 1994. Upon graduation from Auburn University, he graduated from the Georgia Police Academy in 1995, and then served as a police officer with the City of Smyrna Police Department. While in Georgia, he met and married the love of his life Penny Stephens. In 1999 they moved to Auburn where he pursued a career as an Electrician. He obtained his Master Electrician license while working for Auburn Electrical Construction Company. He then started his own electrical contracting business with his brother Randy Stephens, Flag Electric. In 2015, Brett began working as an Electrician with Auburn University Facilities Management Maintenance Department, where he worked until his death. Brett was a sweet, kind, generous man that loved his family and friends. He valued conversation with everyone he met. Brett cherished his days with Penny raising Cole, traveling and living life together. Brett loved spending time with his son Cole fishing, hunting, riding four wheelers and the tractor at the family's farm. Brett was an Eagle Scout and he mentored Cole in earning his own Eagle Scout Award. Brett's best friend was his brother Randy and they treasured spending time together talking and going on adventures. Brett was a true Auburn man and lived the Auburn Creed. He loved Auburn sports and the tradition of rolling Toomer's Corner after an Auburn victory with his family. Brett had a servant's hearts and was a member of Cornerstone Church. He also had a passion for volunteering with Alabama Rural Ministries, UMCOR, Leadership Lee County, Auburn Outing Club Board Member, Rebuilding Together and going on mission trips. Brett is survived by his wife, Penny Stephens to whom he was married for 23 wonderful years; son, Cole Stephens; mother, Martha Stephens; siblings, Randy Stephens (Lisa), Jennifer Stephens; brother-in-law, Anthony Purcello (Josi); sister-in-law, Belinda Minor (Brett); nieces and nephews, Patrick Stephens, Emma Star Stephens, Corinne Jacobs, Seth Jacobs, Adriana Purcello, Evangeline Purcello, Ashley Minor, Andrew Minor. He is preceded in death by his father, William Stephens. Funeral Services will be held, Thursday, September 10th at Cornerstone Church, 2123 Hamilton Road, Auburn, AL, 36830, visitation 2:00 - 3:00 pm and the service starts at 3:00 pm. Services will be held in compliance with the mandated rules from the Alabama Department of Public Health, including face mask wearing and social distancing. The service will also be streamed on Facebook Live on Cornerstone Church's page www.facebook.com/cornerstonebuzz.
