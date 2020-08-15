Stephens, Irisah Deon

April 8, 1986 - August 8, 2020 Graveside service for Irisah Stephens, 34, of Opelika, AL, will be at 2:00 pm, Saturday, August 15, 2020, at Garden Hills Cemetery, 1218 Frederick Road, Opelika, AL 36801, Reverend Robert Cadenhead will officiate. Mr. Stephens, who passed away Saturday, August 8, 2020 at his home in Opelika, AL, was born April 8, 1986 in Macon County, Alabama. Public viewing for Mr. Stephens will be Friday, August 14, 2020, from 4:00 p.m. 6:00 p.m. Survivors include: father, Stanley James Hart of Tallassee, AL; one uncle, Michael (April) Stephens of Opelika, AL; a host of other relatives and friends. CDC recommends that people wear cloth face coverings in public settings when around people outside of their household, especially when other social distancing measures are difficult to maintain. Harris Funeral Home is directing. Visit: www.harrisfuneralhomeinc.com to view and sign registry.
