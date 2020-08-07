You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Strickland, Eric Demetrius
0 entries

Strickland, Eric Demetrius

  • 0
Only $5 for 5 months

Graveside service for Mr. Eric Demetrius Strickland, 42, of Auburn, AL will be held at 11:00 am Saturday, August 8, 2020 at Mt. Vernon Missionary Baptist Church Cemetery. Rev. Thomas Brown will officiate. Mr. Strickland passed away Monday, August 3, 2020 at Piedmont Regional Midtown Hospital in Columbus, GA. He was a member of Mt. Vernon Missionary Baptist Church. In 1995, he graduated from Loachapoka High School. Following graduation, he attended Chattachoochee Valley Community College in Criminal Justice. His Bachelor's Degree in Criminal Justice was earned in 2005 from Columbus State University. Public viewing will be held today from 4-6 pm. He is survived by: his mother, Jeanette Strickland of Auburn, AL; his father, Nathaniel Cannon of Opelika, AL; a brother, Gregory (LaTeshia) Cannon of Opelika, AL; his maternal grandfather, Richard Momon of Auburn, AL; several nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, cousins, other relatives and friends.

+1 
Strickland, Eric Demetrius
+1 
Strickland, Eric Demetrius
To plant a tree in memory of Eric Strickland as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News