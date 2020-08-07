Strickland, Eric Demetrius

Graveside service for Mr. Eric Demetrius Strickland, 42, of Auburn, AL will be held at 11:00 am Saturday, August 8, 2020 at Mt. Vernon Missionary Baptist Church Cemetery. Rev. Thomas Brown will officiate. Mr. Strickland passed away Monday, August 3, 2020 at Piedmont Regional Midtown Hospital in Columbus, GA. He was a member of Mt. Vernon Missionary Baptist Church. In 1995, he graduated from Loachapoka High School. Following graduation, he attended Chattachoochee Valley Community College in Criminal Justice. His Bachelor's Degree in Criminal Justice was earned in 2005 from Columbus State University. Public viewing will be held today from 4-6 pm. He is survived by: his mother, Jeanette Strickland of Auburn, AL; his father, Nathaniel Cannon of Opelika, AL; a brother, Gregory (LaTeshia) Cannon of Opelika, AL; his maternal grandfather, Richard Momon of Auburn, AL; several nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, cousins, other relatives and friends.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.