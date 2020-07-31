Strickland, Nancy Roan

You have permission to edit this article.
October 7, 1939 - July 28, 2020 Funeral service for Nancy Roan Strickland, 80, will be Saturday, August 1, 2020 at 1:00 PM at Peck Funeral Home Chapel with Peck Funeral Home directing. Burial will be in Mt Tabor Cemetery. Visitation will be Saturday, August 1, 2020 from 12:00 PM to 1:00 PM at Peck Funeral Home. Mrs. Strickland died on Tuesday, July 28, 2020. She was born October 7, 1939, in Muscogee County, Georgia to Joseph Elbert Roan and Elva Magnolia Hopper Roan. She was a Baptist in her faith and was employed by H & R Block as a tax preparer, prior to retiring. She was preceded in death by her husband: David Strickland, a son: Eric Lawler and her parents. Survivors include: One Son - Gary Wayne Warren, One Daughter - Vanessa Nuffer, One Brother - Charles Roan, One Sister - Mellisa Roan, Four Grandchildren and Four Great Grandchildren, Pallbearers - Family & Friends. Peck Funeral Home, 256-773-2541 1600 Hwy 31 SW, Hartselle, AL 35640

