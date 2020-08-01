You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Stringfellow, James "Ricky"
0 entries

Stringfellow, James "Ricky"

  • 0
Only $3 for 13 weeks

May 8, 1953 - July 30, 2020 James "Ricky" Stringfellow of Opelika was born to the late James Forrest and Faye Belcher Stringfellow on May 8, 1953 and passed away at Bethany House on July 30, 2020. He was 67 years old. He was deeply devoted to his family, friends, and his love of The Lord. His two passions where the Children's Ministry and watching Providence Alive. He is survived by his wife of 47 years, Lydia Phillips Stringfellow; son, Jamie (Telisa) Stringfellow; daughter, Susan (Mike) Thompson; grandchildren, Chasity (Kyle) Klinner, Brenton Stringfellow, Allyson Thompson, Michael (Megan) Thompson, Emalee Stringfellow; great grandchild, Addison Faye Klinner; Aunt, Betty Ferguson; two sisters, Glenda (Dan) Hill, Barbara (Jim) Hise, as well as a host of nieces, and nephews. Visitation will be held in the Parlor at Frederick-Dean Funeral Home Saturday, August 1, 2020 from 4:00 until 6:00 pm. Funeral service will be held Sunday, August 2, 2020 at 2:00 pm at Providence Baptist Church West Campus with Dr. Rusty Sowell officiating. Interment will follow at Providence Baptist Church Cemetery.

+1 
Stringfellow, James "Ricky"
+1 
Stringfellow, James "Ricky"
To plant a tree in memory of James Stringfellow as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News