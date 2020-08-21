 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Summers, Jackson Clarence "J.C."
0 entries

Summers, Jackson Clarence "J.C."

  • 0
Only $5 for 5 months

January 8, 1927 - August 11, 2020 Graveside service for J.C. Summers, 93, of Tuskegee, AL, formerly Opelika, AL, will be at 11:00 a.m., Saturday, August 22, 2020, at Evergreen Cemetery, 1409 Monroe Avenue, Opelika, AL 36801, Brother Willie Whack will officiate. Mr. Summers, who passed Tuesday, August 11, 2020 at his home in Tuskegee, AL, was born January 8, 1927 in Lee County, Alabama. Public viewing for Mr. Summers will be Friday, August 21, 2020, from 5:00 p.m. 7:00 p.m. He was a World War II Veteran. Survivors include: four children, Donna "Jackie" Summers Bradford of Tuskegee, AL, Ethel "Pam" Summers (Eddie) Burton of Columbus, GA, Eric Summers of Tuskegee, AL and Aaron (Nikova "Nikkie") Summers of Lithonia, GA; eight grandchildren, Wadette Bradford of Birmingham, MI, LaDonna Bradford (Darnell) Suggs of Atlanta, GA, Jacques (Lakeisha) Burton of Douglasville, GA, Jason (Pamela) Burton, Jacinta Burton (Tremayne) Walton, Jonathan Burton all of Columbus, GA, Ariana Summers, Makayla Summers both of Lithonia, GA; thirteen great-grandchildren; four great-great-grandchildren; six sisters, Ida Mae Ross of Chicago, IL, Lois (Joseph) Comer of Gary, IN, Susana Doolittle of Aurora, IL, Corrie (James) Hall of Stone Mountain, GA, Lucille Daniels and Alnora Atkins both of Gary, IN; sister-in-law, Callie Summers of Gary, IN; a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. CDC recommends that people wear cloth face coverings in public settings when around people outside of their household, especially when other social distancing measures are difficult to maintain. Harris Funeral Home is directing. Visit: www.harrisfuneralhomeinc.com to view and sign registry.

+1 
Summers, Jackson Clarence "J.C."
+1 
Summers, Jackson Clarence "J.C."
To plant a tree in memory of Jackson Summers as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert