Thomas, Daniel James

December 28, 1959 - August 15, 2020 Daniel Thomas of Opelika, AL, son of the late Mr. Luther Henry, Jr. and Mrs. Johnnie Mae Thomas, was born December 28, 1959 in Lee County, Alabama. At an early age, he confessed Christ and united with Bethel #1 Missionary Baptist Church in Opelika, Alabama. He graduated from Beulah High School Class of 1978. Mr. Thomas passed away Saturday, August 15, 2020 in Opelika, Alabama. He leaves to cherish his memory: wife, Linda Thomas, Indianapolis, IN; two children, Dannetta Thomas and Kelcey Brooks both of Opelika, AL; three grandchildren, Anthony Edwards, Kelsi Brooks both of Opelika, AL and Keirra Crawford of Atlanta, GA; two sisters, Shirley Thomas and Gloria Thomas Reese both of Opelika, AL; two brothers, Willie Lee Thomas and Michael Thomas both of Opelika, AL; a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Harris Funeral Home is directing. Visit: www.harrisfuneralhomeinc.com to view and sign registry.
