Thomas, Jr., LA

Graveside service for LA Thomas, 57, of Opelika, AL, will be at 2:00 p.m. (CST), Saturday, September 5, 2020, at Pleasant Hill A.M.E. Church Cemetery, 1147 Lee Road 140, Salem, AL 36874, Reverend Thomas Fortson will officiate. Mr. Thomas, who passed away Sunday, August 30, 2020 at Lafayette Extended Care Nursing Home in Lafayette, AL, was born August 24, 1963 in Lee County, Alabama. Public viewing for Mr. Thomas will be Friday, September 4, 2020, from 4:00 p.m. 6:00 p.m. (CST). Survivors include: three children, Lavorris Antino Jenkins of Chesapeake, VA, Adrianna Jenkins of Fort Lauderdale, FL and Tony Jenkins of Marietta, GA; five grandchildren, Brandon Jenkins of Atlanta, GA, Phillip Tucker of Tampa, FL, Aryanna Jenkins, Giovanni Sean Jenkins both of Chesapeake, VA and Aiden Jenkins of Fort Lauderdale, FL; one brother, David (Virginia) Wilson of Opelika, AL; five brothers-in-law, Lindsey Jenkins of Harvest, AL, Artie B. (Gwen) Jenkins, Eddie Lee (Willie Ann) Jenkins of Salem, AL, Joseph Calloway of Opelika, AL and Tommie Lee Alexander of Jonesboro, GA; two sisters-in-law, Geraldine Jenkins of Newnan, GA and Christine Jenkins of Dayton, OH; a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and friends. CDC recommends that people wear cloth face coverings in public settings when around people outside of their household, especially when other social distancing measures are difficult to maintain. Harris Funeral Home is directing. Visit: www.harrisfuneralhomeinc.com to view and sign registry.
